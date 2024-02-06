Charles III To Continue To Meet Weekly With PM During Cancer Treatment

(MENAFN- AzerNews) King Charles III of Great Britain will continue to host Prime
Minister Rishi Sunak weekly during cancer treatment, Azernews reports, citing foreign mass media.
Buckingham Palace previously reported that the monarch would
continue to deal with public affairs and work with papers, although
doctors recommended that he refrain from performing public duties
during outpatient treatment.
The official duties of the monarch include signing laws passed
by parliament. Charles III receives documents requiring a royal
signature, as well as reports from cabinet members, in the
so-called red briefcase every morning.
The King also receives the Prime Minister weekly at Buckingham
Palace to discuss the most important events in the country and the
world.
Despite the fact that the British monarch is publicly obliged to
remain neutral with all issues of public policy, he has the right
to give advice to the Prime Minister and warn him of his
disagreement with certain decisions of the Cabinet.
These meetings are held in strict confidentiality, and the
content of conversations behind closed doors is never recorded.
