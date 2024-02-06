Mbappe's Salary At Real Madrid Revealed

(MENAFN- AzerNews) French PSG footballer Kylian Mbappe will earn €60 million per season at Real Madrid, Azernews reports, citing El Debate.

Mbappe will receive a bonus of € 100 million for signing a contract with the royal club. The player will move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024. The player's agreement with the Spanish team will last for six years.

Mbappe has been playing for PSG since 2018 after moving from Monaco. The contract with the Parisian club expires in the summer of 2024, so the player can already sign a preliminary contract with Real Madrid. The agreement on the transfer of the striker to the Spanish club was announced by the media on January 8.

At the end of October, Mbappe became the third in the voting for the Golden Ball, losing to Erling Holland from Manchester City and Lionel Messi from Inter Miami, respectively.

This season, Mbappe has participated in 27 matches in all competitions, in which he scored 28 goals and recorded six assists.