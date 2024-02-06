Mbappe's Salary At Real Madrid Revealed

(MENAFN- AzerNews) French PSG footballer Kylian Mbappe will earn €60 million per
season at Real Madrid, Azernews reports, citing El
Debate.
Mbappe will receive a bonus of € 100 million for signing a
contract with the royal club. The player will move to Real Madrid
in the summer of 2024. The player's agreement with the Spanish team
will last for six years.
Mbappe has been playing for PSG since 2018 after moving from
Monaco. The contract with the Parisian club expires in the summer
of 2024, so the player can already sign a preliminary contract with
Real Madrid. The agreement on the transfer of the striker to the
Spanish club was announced by the media on January 8.
This season, Mbappe has played in 25 matches for PSG in all
competitions, where he scored 26 goals and provided three assists.
At the end of October, Mbappe became the third in the voting for
the Golden Ball, losing to Erling Holland from Manchester City and
Lionel Messi from Inter Miami, respectively.
This season, Mbappe has participated in 27 matches in all
competitions, in which he scored 28 goals and recorded six
assists.
