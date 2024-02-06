Names Of Eurovision Presenters 2024 Unveiled

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The names of the presenters of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest
2024, which will be held on May 7, 9 and 11 in Malmo, Sweden, have
been announced, Azernews reports, citing SVT
(Sveriges Television).
The presenters are Petra Mede and actress Malin Akerman.
Comedian and showwoman Petra Mede has already hosted Eurovision
in 2013 and 2016.
"It's a great honor. I'm looking forward to the day when I can
work with Malin. I am sure that I will enjoy working with her,"
said Petra Mede.
Malin Okerman is a Swedish-Canadian actress. She has starred in
films with Jennifer Aniston, Tom Cruise and Sandra Bullock.
It is worth noting that last year the Swedish singer Lorin won
with the song "Tattoo", thanks to which Sweden won the right to
host the Eurovision Song Contest.
MENAFN06022024000195011045ID1107818766
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.