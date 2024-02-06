Unique Mosaic Under Threat Of Destruction In Mariupol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In temporarily occupied Mariupol, a unique mosaic - a monumental panel of 1964 on the House of Communication - is under threat of destruction.

The press service of the Mariupol City Council reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The occupiers have begun dismantling the building. With its demolition, a unique work of monumental art by Mariupol resident Viktor Arnautov, "Conquerors of Space," will be destroyed," the statement said.

The city council noted that this panel, which is the second mosaic in the city, is of no value to the history and culture of Mariupol for Russians and collaborators. They destroyed museums, mosaics, and historic buildings. Everything that the locals cherished and valued.

As reported, a water tower, a historical symbol of the city, began to collapse in Mariupol, temporarily occupied by the Russian army.