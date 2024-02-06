'Reboot' In Government Not To Affect Relations With Partners - Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that the 'reboot' in the state leadership will not affect relations with Western partners.

He said this at a joint briefing with his Portuguese counterpart João Gomes Cravinho in Kyiv, Ukrinform reported.

"I do not think that any changes in the government will affect relations with our partners because they respect the president's right to make these decisions. This is the sovereign right of the President of Ukraine, guaranteed by the Constitution," the Foreign Minister said.

Kuleba emphasized that discussions are a part of democracy and they exist regarding tactics in the government team.

"But we are united by a common goal, namely the victory over Russia and the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity. There are no discussions about this strategic goal," the minister emphasized.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Ukraine needs serious changes, including in the direction of the country's leadership.

On February 5, Portuguese Foreign Minister João Gomes Cravinho and Education Minister João Costa arrived in Kyiv. During the visit, the foreign minister said that in his country he understands that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to destabilize Europe for generations.