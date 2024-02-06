Enemy Missile Destroyed Over Dnipro Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Air Defense Forces destroyed a missile over the Dnipro region.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Air Defense Command, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Minus the missile. An enemy air target was destroyed in the sky over the Dnipro region," he wrote.
Read also:
Ukrainian forces destroy another Russian observation post on left bank of Dnipro
River
Earlier, the Air Forces warned of a missile threat, and an air raid warning was activated.
Monitoring channels reported an Kh-59 flying towards Dnipro.
MENAFN06022024000193011044ID1107818760
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.