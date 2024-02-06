Russian Kamikaze Drones, Artillery Attack Nikopol District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops bombarded Nikopol region of Dnipropetrovsk region, involving heavy artillery and kamikaze drones in the past day.

That's according to Serhiy Lysak , head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, who reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"Nikopol region. Merciless shelling, again. More than two and a half dozen shells were fired off," he wrote.

Lysak added that Russia's heavy artillery targeted the area three times and attacked the district with kamikaze drones the same number of times.

As a result of the attack, an infrastructure facility, seven private houses, a garage, a vehicle, and a gas pipe were damaged.

As reported, the enemy was attacking Nikopol, Myriv, and Marhanets communities. Two people were injured.