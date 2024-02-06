Russian Troops Destroy School, Enterprise In Kharkiv Region's Vovchansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On February 6, Russian invasion forces destroyed an enterprise and a school in the Vovchansk community of Kharkiv region's Chuhuiv district.

That's according to Oleh Syniehubov, the chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

The Russians hit two villages with within an hour.

"In Okhrymivka, a civil enterprise was completely obliterated. Ten hangars burned down, a truck was damaged. Those were strikes involving either a NURS or guided air bombs – law enforcement is yet to figure this out. Another strike targeted Varvarivka in the same community, where a school was destroyed. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The enemy does not stop destroying civil infrastructure in settlements close to the border," Syniehubov said.

He emphasized that the Russian troops have intensified air raids involving guided air bombs.

As reported, on the night of February 6, a two-month-old infant boy was killed and three women were injured in Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region, as a result of Russian strikes involving two S-300 missiles.

