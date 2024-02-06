Biden In 'Ukrainian Tie' Calls On Congress To Approve Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden has again called on the U.S. Congress to vote for a bill to allocate additional funding for national security needs, including for Ukraine, Israel, and the southern border of the United States.
He said this in his address on Tuesday, February 6, at the White House, Ukrinform reports.
MENAFN06022024000193011044ID1107818748
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.