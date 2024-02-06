               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Biden In 'Ukrainian Tie' Calls On Congress To Approve Aid Package For Ukraine


2/6/2024 3:10:32 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden has again called on the U.S. Congress to vote for a bill to allocate additional funding for national security needs, including for Ukraine, Israel, and the southern border of the United States.

He said this in his address on Tuesday, February 6, at the White House, Ukrinform reports.

