(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vice-President of the European Commission, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has visited one of the training grounds of the Ministry of Internal Affairs as part his visit to Ukraine.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, Borrell visited the training ground together with Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko.

There, they watched the training process of a specialized team of Ukrainian law enforcers who enter the de-occupied territories and carry out stabilization measures there, as well as how special forces work to evacuate the wounded and detain dangerous criminals.

Representatives of the National Police and the National Guard take part in the trainings. The instructors represent several EU countries, including Spain and Portugal.

As Ukrinform reported, EU High Representative Josep Borrell arrived in Kyiv on February 6. Borrell's special adviser, diplomat Zaki Laidi, also arrived in the Ukrainian capital.