Swiss GRC To Target USD 10 Million In FY 25 With India Expansion

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 6th Feb 2024, New Delhi: In a first of its kind initiative, Swiss GRC, a trailblazer in Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions, proudly declares its strategic expansion into the Indian market with a press conference scheduled for February 6th, 2024 at Taj Man Singh. The conference will unveil Swiss GRC's comprehensive plans and initiatives for the Indian business landscape.



Guest of honor, and Mr. Rajeev Dutt, General Manager, MEA & APAC will be gracing the event with their presence.



Swiss GRC, which originated over 25 years ago as an information security management solution, has evolved into a global leader in the GRC domain. The company's journey showcases a commitment to adapting and innovating to meet the evolving demands of modern corporate governance. With a focus on various GRC aspects, from Risk Management to Business Continuity, Swiss GRC's GRC Toolbox has made a significant positive impact on organisations worldwide. The expansion into India reflects the company's confidence in contributing meaningfully to the country's business ecosystem.



The expansion announcement conference on February 6th will detail Swiss GRC's market entry strategy, emphasising key elements. Swiss GRC will present its flagship product GRC Toolbox, showcasing how the platform addresses the unique needs and regulatory landscape of the Indian business environment. The representatives will elaborate on its approach to engaging with local businesses, regulatory bodies, and other stakeholders to ensure a successful launch in India.



"India is in the top 5 countries by GDP growth and it could become the world's third-largest economy in less than a decade. India's equity market has now seen eight straight years of gains. It is a large and growing market with a diverse range of industries. India is projecting the best GDP growth and economic growth and development in the world for 2024, which has led to increased corporate activities and regulatory complexities.



India has a complex regulatory landscape and industry-specific regulatory compliance requirements, and it is also bringing an increased emphasis on Corporate Governance. We believe, Swiss GRC can help Indian entities navigate this growing landscape safely. We have been getting leads from Indian companies, and Channel partner enquiries have increased in the past year. So, this expansion decision comes at the right time and we are looking forward to having a strong base in India", shared Mr. Besfort Kuqi, Co-Founder and CEO of Swiss GRC .



"We are very excited to expand our services in India as the country needs DC in India, and many Govt. and Public Sector companies prefer On-premise deployment. So, Swiss GRC will be offering On-Premise, Cloud and Private Cloud deployment options for the Indian market. We want to be the leading GRC player in the Indian market, with happy and satisfied customers getting value for money. This conference marks the first step towards our global expansion plans, and we will ensure that the Indian customers find our GRC solution affordable, User friendly, simple and easy to use", shared Mr. Rajeev Dutt, General Manager, MEA & APAC.





About Swiss GRC:



Swiss GRC began as a concept for a information security management solution over 25 years ago. The initial idea developed into a comprehensive Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) platform, reflecting the evolving needs in this field. The company, Swiss GRC, was established in 2016 with a vision of integrating various GRC aspects into a seamless, digital platform. This vision led to the development of the GRC Toolbox, a software solution that has been continuously improved and expanded with new features and modules, such as operational resilience, third-party risk management and contract management and predefined content and reports. Swiss GRC has been recognized for its meaningful approach and excellence in the field, including receiving multiple ISO certifications and the kununu Top Company Seal in 2024. This journey from a security management solution to a leading GRC solutions provider demonstrates Swiss GRC's commitment to evolving and adapting to the dynamic demands of modern corporate governance.

