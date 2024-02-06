Chetu Relocates To New Arizona Office Amid West Coast Expansion

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chetu, a leading provider of world-class software development and support services, is excited to announce the opening of its new, larger office in Tempe, Arizona. This strategic relocation comes in response to the company's sustained growth and commitment to meeting the demands of the West Coast tech scene.



With 14 offices throughout the U.S., United Kingdom, and India, Chetu's sustained, organic growth continues to fuel its regional and global presence. The company's back-to-back double-digit growth in 2021-2022 has enabled the company to grow to more than 2,800 software experts worldwide.



"Our growing West Coast presence demanded more space," said Rick Heicksen, Vice President of Sales, who supervises the new Tempe office. "The tech industry continues to grow, and we are excited to be a part of it. We look forward to expanding our team and contributing to the vibrant Arizona and West Coast tech communities.ï¿1⁄2



Having opened the Tempe office in 2021 to manage Chetuï¿1⁄2s West Coast operations, the new location more than doubles the size of the original office with 3,000 square feet of operating space. It can house at least 24 team members, an increase from the 12 team members currently working in Tempe. The new location is conveniently located in Jackson Plaza, 4600 South Mill Avenue, Suite 180, Tempe, AZ 85282.



The expansion is part of Chetuï¿1⁄2s sustained growth during the past two years, including:



Opening a new Software Skill Development and Training Center and a third software development delivery center in Noida, India.



Adding a third office in Florida on the West Coast in Brandon.



For information on Chetu or to request a consultation, please visit



About Chetu:



Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software development solutions and support services provider. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the clients. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 14 locations throughout the U.S. and abroad.



