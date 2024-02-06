President Ramaphosa Agrees To Delayed Departure With SARS Commissioner Mr Edward Kieswetter

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
President Cyril Ramaphosa and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter have agreed to extend the tenure of the Commissioner beyond the end of his term to enable an orderly transition in the organisation.
In March 2019, President Ramaphosa appointed Commissioner Kieswetter in terms of Section 6 of the South African Revenue Service Act, for a five-year term that started on 1 May 2019. His contract of employment comes to an end on 30 April 2024.
