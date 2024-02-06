GCC Chief Underlines Tolerance, Encourages Dialogue

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Jassim Al-Budaiwi affirmed Tuesday council's commitment to reinforcing principles of tolerance, coexistence as well as encouraging dialogue, and finding balance between human rights and respect of mitigating cultural, social and religious values.

This came during talks between Al-Budaiwi and United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, Nada Al-Nashif on sideline of international conference on Food Justice from a Human Right Perspective - Challenges of Reality- and Future Stakes, in Doha.

The general secretariat via statement mentioned that the negotiations were on challenges facing the world, mounting of crises, and spread of hatred.

The two sides touched on the situation in Gaza, and the daily infringements on human rights of Israeli occupation forces.

The Secretary General also met with the Iraqi Minister of Justice Dr. Khaled Shwani and explored the strong relation that ties Iraq and the Gulf countries.

Al-Budaiwi reaffirmed the GCC countries' leaders call on strengthening their relation with Iraq in various fields of common interest and the importance to support Iraq in maintaining peace and stability. (end)

aai









MENAFN06022024000071011013ID1107818729