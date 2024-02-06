Gulf Research Center Urges Unifying Education Goals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By: Salem Al-Methan

Dubai, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Arab States Educational Research Center affirmed Tuesday the importance of unifying goals of education among the GCC states and their peoples in light of joint bonds.

This came in a statement made by head of the center Dr. Mohammad Al-Sharija to KUNA on launching a non-governmental educational body for national and private education at the GCC Ministries of Education.

He noted that the body featuring officials for teaching subjects tasked with enhancing cultural identity and national belonging came to complete carrying out the activities of scientific reports on certain educational issues and topics.

It aims to inform non-government education officials at the GCC education ministries about the results of studies made by the center on the reality of developing cultural identity at private schools in the member states, he noted.

He said that the center works on forming educational policies by providing date based on education research.

He indicated that the center made more than 380 strategic researches since its establishment.

On the center's most prominent research projects for the 2023-2024 plan, Al-Sharija said that it includes several research papers, including 'education during crises', 'blended learning' and governance of school performance', in addition to 'green schools.

Established in 1977 in Kuwait, the center aims at contributes to developing scientific research and education evaluation in the GCC member states. (end)

mjb







MENAFN06022024000071011013ID1107818727