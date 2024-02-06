Jordan Reaches First Asian Cup Final After Defeating South Korea (2-0)

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- In a historical achievement, Jordan reached its first AFC Asian Cup Final today, Tuesday, after knocking out South Korea (2-0).

The first half in (Ahmad Bin Ali) Stadium ended with a tie between the two national teams, but in the second half the Jordanian Yazan Al-Naimat scored the first goal for Jordan in minute 53, the other goal was scored by Mousa Al-Tamari in minute 66 to end the match with a score of (2-0) qualifying Jordan to the final.

Tomorrow Wednesday Qatar and Iran will compete with each other in the Semi-Final in (Al-Thumama) Stadium to decide which of the two will face Jordan in the AFC Asian Cup Final in (Lusail) Stadium this coming Saturday.

The AFC Asian Cup started on January 12 and will end on February 10. (end)

