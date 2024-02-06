Qatar Amir Affirms Need For Collaborative Efforts To Reach Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday to discuss the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

A statement from Qatar's Amiri Diwan said that the two officials discussed regional and international efforts to protect civilians, ensuring the continuous delivery of human aid, and most importantly reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

Sheikh Tamim and Blinken reviewed the strategic relationship between the two countries and explored opportunities for its advancement in diverse areas.

Additionally, they engaged in conversations regarding regional and international matters, prominently the escalating situation in Gaza. (end)

sss







MENAFN06022024000071011013ID1107818724