10 Killed, 15 Others Wounded In Somalia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- At least 10 people were killed and 15 others wounded in a blast took place at a market in Somali capital, Mogadishu, news reports said Tuesday.

Ambulance teams rushed to the incident's site to admit those wounded to hospital, while police started initial investigation, the Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported.

This comes amid reports on the involvement of al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group "Al-Shabaab" in carrying out the attack, it added.

It is the second blast occurred in Somalia in 10 days, as the first one happened on January 24, killing two and wounding some others.

The incident came two days after the African Union peacekeeping announced the second phase of its 3,000 soldiers' withdrawal.

Al-Shabaab has been attacking security and civil targets in Somali capital despite the counter attacks of the Somali government forces, the US air strikes and ground operations of the African Union. (end)

mm







MENAFN06022024000071011013ID1107818723