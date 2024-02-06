Kuwait Amir, Oman Sultan Exchange Medals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Feb 6 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq exchanged medals at Al-Alam Palace in the Omani capital Muscat.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq decorated His Highness the Amir with (Al-Saeed) Medal in recognition and appreciation for His Highness, while His Highness the Amir gifted Sultan Haitham (Mubarak Al-Kabir) Medal in appreciation of His Majesty and the distinguished achievements and efforts he has made for the Sultanate of Oman and its people. (end)

aa









MENAFN06022024000071011013ID1107818721