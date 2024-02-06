Palestinian Teen Killed By Israeli Gunfire Amid West Bank Violence

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian teenager was killed when Israeli forces opened fire on him in West Bank city of Nablus, a Palestinian civilian affairs body said on Tuesday . The victim, an 18-year old boy, was caught on camera rolling on the ground after he was hit with live ammunition fired by Israeli forces, it said. (end) nhq

