Arab League Chief Condemns Terrorist Bombing In Somalia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- Arab League General Secretary Ahmad Abul-Gheit strongly condemned on Tuesday the terrorist bombing in Mogadishu the Somalian Capital, near a traditional market that lead to the death and injury of many civilian innocents.

On his official account on the social media platform (X) Abul-Gheit stressed on the necessity to support the Somalian leadership "today more than ever and to eliminate any kind or act of terror, to ensure safety and stability to the region."

He also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and the Somalian people.

Earlier, at least 10 people were killed and 15 others wounded in a blast took place at a market in Somali capital, Mogadishu.

Reports indicated on the involvement of al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group "Al-Shabaab" in carrying out the attack. (end)

