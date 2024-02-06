(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Nominations open for the 5th "Sports Imprint Award"



Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has announced the opening of the nomination door for the 5th edition of the 'Sports Imprint Award', one of the categories of the Watani Al-Emarat Humanitarian Award, which is organized by the Emirates National Foundation under title 'This is what Zayed liked', aiming to popularize the culture of humanitarian work and to boost the spirit of giving in the sports field & society in general.

Receiving of nomination files for this edition of the Sports Imprint Award continues through DSC's website & the email: ..., while the Award's winner will be honored during the Awarding Ceremony of the winners of all categories of the Watani Al-Emarat Humanitarian Work Award, to be organized simultaneously with the celebrations of UAE Humanitarian Work Day, which corresponds to the anniversary of the passing of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.



After the completion of receiving of the nomination files, the arbitration procedures will commence on the mid of upcoming March to choose the winner of this pioneering national Award which supports & honors distinguished figures who have put clear imprint in the development of sport & physical activity besides spreading of the culture of voluntary work in the sports sector.

DSC has encouraged sports clubs, corporations & athletes in the sports sector, who have contributed to the humanitarian work & supported the culture of the exercise of sport, to nominate for the competition in two categories; these are: individual category & corporation category.

The Sports Imprint Award enhances the values of humanitarian & voluntary work in society as part of the theme of the competition 'Responsibility of Humanitarian Work in the Sports Sector', including community initiatives, which meet the humanitarian & social goals of sport.



The Sports Imprint Award has been added to the categories of the Watani Al-Emarat Humanitarian Work Award since its 7th version, in recognition of the sports role to boost the community movement and to honor individuals & corporations who volunteer to support the sports role in society and to help in spreading its exercise among all classes. Sport acquires great attention in society based on unlimited support from the wise leadership who confirms the importance of making sport as lifestyle and source of happiness & positive energy.



The Sports Imprint Award motivates individuals, corporations & sports entities in the sports sector to be a model to be followed in the sports field, in conformity with the UAE's strategy & vision 2071 aiming to boost community services in the sports sector and to enhance positive values in society through popularizing the culture of humanitarian work in the sports sector.



The Sports Imprint Award endeavors, during all versions, to cement & enhance the recommendations, wisdom & philosophy of the Late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, which are well-founded over the time and constitutes a base for renaissance, sustainable development and cultural transformation in various fields.





The French world football star Mamadou Sakho, founder of the Amsak Charitable Initiative, has won the title of the 4th version of the Award last year, in recognition to his efforts to support needy people, construct stadiums in Africa and fund charity corporations of public utility, one of which is 'Noor Dubai Foundation'





The 3rd version of the Award was won by Al-Khayat Investments Co. in recognition to its efforts to spread the exercise of sport & to motivate all individuals in society to practice sport as lifestyle to enjoy healthy, happy & active life.

Nakheel won the 2nd version of the Award, thanks to its continuous initiatives to boost a balanced lifestyle for society through providing modern sports facilities, which are considered as fundamental part in Nakheel's communities. Among these facilities are cycling & running tracks, sports pitches and parks allocated for its compounds' residents the numbers of which exceeding 300,000 persons. Nakheel, since its foundation, has also been sponsoring & hosting international prominent sports events such as the UAE Tour, Dubai Tour, local cycling races, women's run & world triathlon championships ...etc.



The Landmark Group won the 1st version of the Sports Fingerprint Award in recognition to its role to make all classes in society aware of the importance of the exercise of sport & physical activity besides organizing of annual walkathon for combating of diabetes with participation of thousands of individuals of various ages & multi-nationalities.



