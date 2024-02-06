(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abarth 500e enters the finalists at the 2024 World Car Awards







Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 06, 2024: The Abarth 500e has successfully entered the top 5 finalists in the World Urban Car category at the 2024 World Car Awards. The vehicle garnered significant attention from the jurors, who selected this electric hot hatch as one of the finalists.

Now in their 20th year, the annual World Car Awards stand out as one of the most important awards programs in the world with the mission to recognize, reward and inspire automotive excellence, leadership, and innovation in a rapidly changing automotive industry on a global scale.

The Abarth 500e is set to compete in the 2024 World Urban Car class alongside four other contenders. The finalists were chosen by a panel of over a hundred international automotive journalists hailing from 29 countries, who voted by secret ballot after test-drives filmed and broadcasted on World Car TV.



The winners of all six categories, including the one Abarth 500e is competing in, will be announced on March 27th during a live awards ceremony at the New York International Auto Show, the most popular auto show in all of North America.