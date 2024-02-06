Inventhelp Inventor Develops Effective Load Sign For Dump Truck Drivers (TRO-1029)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a truck driver owner-operator, I needed a way to clearly communicate the required load weight to the worker in charge of loading so there are no mistakes," said an inventor, from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the LOADING SIGN. My design would ensure a high level of accuracy and efficiency on a consistent basis while also keeping the truck weight legal to avoid fines and safety concerns."

The invention provides improved communication between a dump truck driver and a loader at a quarry or material loading site. In doing so, it would clearly specify the load amount required to reach the truck's gross weight capacity. As a result, it increases accuracy and it helps prevent overloading of material, delays and frustration. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for truck drivers and trucking companies.

