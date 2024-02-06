(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Europe's futuristic landscape in genomic sequencing technology burgeons as Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) forecasts a prodigious growth trajectory in the coming decade.

Recent analysis of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market in Europe delineates a multibillion-dollar industry with vibrant technological advancements and heightened applications across various sectors. The NGS market, valued at an impressive $1.71 billion in early 2023, is anticipated to undergo a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.83%, potentially reaching a valuation of $5.72 billion by the year 2033. Such growth highlights the market's dynamic nature and underscores the vast potential of NGS technologies in revolutionizing personalized medicine, clinical diagnostics, and genome research.

Factors Underpinning Market Growth:



Decrease in costs associated with genomic sequencing procedures

Integration of NGS technologies for breakthroughs in oncology treatments

Intensifying genomic research on a population scale

Supportive government policies towards incorporating NGS in healthcare Advanced capabilities of NGS over traditional sequencing methods

Market Dynamics:

The market, delineated by offerings such as consumables (inclusive of library preparation and sequencing kits), equipment, and services, is exhibiting robust expansion, driven by enhanced library preparation and sequencing technologies demanded by high-throughput genomics research, clinical diagnostics, and tailored medical services.

Additionally, countries like Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and the broader rest-of-Europe cohort are witnessing marked increases in the uptake of cutting-edge sequencing platforms designed to streamline the precision and efficiency of genetic analysis.

Market Segmentation Expansion:

Segments like high- and ultra-high throughput sequencing, and the application in oncological and non-oncological clinical diagnostics, are predicted to see pronounced growth. Within the technology types, sequencing by synthesis and nanopore sequencing technology are among those slated for substantive advancements.

Organizational Value:

For stakeholders, these insights into the thriving European NGS landscape furnish a granular understanding of the market's segments, revealing the high-growth areas ripe for investment and innovation. Our findings offer an in-depth appraisal of the European NGS market's segmented growth, enabling data-driven decision-making for aligned areas of this healthcare segment.

As the European market for NGS steams ahead, it becomes all the more crucial for key players in the field to stay abreast of the trends and forecasts that pave the path ahead. Companies highlighted in this detailed market review, encompassing Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Qiagen N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Centogene N.V., and Alithea Genomics, demonstrate a robust and competitive arena in the NGS market landscape.

The holistic analysis of the Europe NGS market offers an unprecedented look into the segmental growth, technological trends, and competitive strategies, eagerly informing industry players, healthcare professionals, and policymakers interested in the prominent and cutting-edge field of genomic sequencing.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology

1 Markets

1.1 Market Outlook

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

1.1.3 Key Findings

1.2 Industry Outlook

1.2.1 NGS: Overview

1.2.2 Historical Trends

1.2.3 Comparative Analysis of Various Technologies

1.2.4 NGS Market: Overview

1.2.5 Emerging NGS Technologies

1.2.5.1 In-Situ Sequencing

1.2.5.2 Microscopy-Based Sequencing

1.2.5.3 Future of Ultra-High Throughput NGS

1.2.6 Current Market Scenario

1.2.6.1 For Researchers

1.2.6.2 For Diagnostics

1.2.7 COVID-19 Impact on the NGS Market

1.2.8 Supply Chain Analysis

1.2.8.1 Key Entities in Supply Chain

1.2.9 Research Publications

1.2.10 Primary Insights

1.2.11 Pricing Analysis

1.3 Business Dynamics

1.3.1 Impact Analysis

1.3.2 Business Drivers

1.3.2.1 Decreasing Cost of Genome Sequencing

1.3.2.2 Potential of NGS in the Field of Oncology Research and as a Companion Diagnostic for Oncology in Clinical Settings

1.3.2.3 Growing Number of Population-Wide Sequencing Studies and Government Initiatives to Integrate NGS in Healthcare

1.3.2.4 Advantages of NGS Technology over Other Technologies

1.3.3 Business Restraints

1.3.3.1 Concerns Surrounding the Privacy of Patient Genomic Data

1.3.3.2 Lack of Complete Reimbursement Coverage for NGS Testing

1.3.4 Business Opportunities

1.3.4.1 Evolving Regulatory Landscape for Clinical NGS

1.3.4.2 Growing Number of Gene Mutations across Various Diseases

2 Europe

2.1 Europe NGS Market

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe

2.1.3 Market Dynamics

2.1.3.1 Impact Analysis

2.1.4 Key Distributors

2.1.5 Genome Projects

2.1.6 Market Sizing and Forecast, by Value

2.1.6.1 Europe NGS Market (by Offering), by Value

2.1.6.1.1 Europe NGS Market (Equipment), by Value

2.1.6.1.1.1 Europe NGS Market (Equipment, by Company), by Value

2.1.6.1.1.1.1 Europe NGS Market (Equipment, by Illumina, Inc.), by Value

2.1.6.1.1.1.2 Europe NGS Market (Equipment, by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.), by Value

2.1.6.1.1.1.3 Europe NGS Market (Equipment, by Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.), by Value

2.1.6.1.1.1.4 Europe NGS Market (Equipment, by Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc.), by Value

2.1.6.1.2 Europe NGS Market (Equipment), by Volume

2.1.6.1.3 Europe NGS Market (by Throughput), by Value

2.1.6.1.4 Europe NGS Market (by Throughput), by Volume

2.1.6.2 Europe NGS Market (by End User)

2.1.6.2.1 Europe NGS Market (Academic and Research Institutes, by Offering)

2.1.6.2.2 Europe NGS Market (Clinical Laboratories, by Offering)

2.1.6.2.3 Europe NGS Market (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, by Offering)

2.1.6.2.4 Europe NGS Market (Other End Users, by Offering)

2.1.6.3 Europe NGS Market (by Technology Type)

2.1.6.4 Europe NGS Market (by Application)

2.1.6.4.1 Europe NGS Market (Application, by Clinical Diagnostics)

2.1.6.4.2 Europe NGS Market (Application, by Research)

2.1.6.5 Europe NGS Market (by Country)

2.1.6.5.1 Germany

2.1.6.5.2 U.K.

2.1.6.5.3 France

2.1.6.5.4 Italy

2.1.6.5.5 Spain

2.1.6.5.6 Rest-of-Europe

3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Landscape

3.1.1 Overview

3.1.2 Corporate Strategies

3.1.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.2.2 Synergistic Activities

3.1.2.3 Business Expansions and Funding

3.1.3 Business Strategies

3.1.3.1 Product Launches/Upgradations/Approvals

3.2 Market Share Analysis

3.3 Growth-Share Analysis for the NGS Market (by End User)

3.4 Growth-Share Analysis for the NGS Market (by Throughput)

3.5 Company Profiles

3.5.1 Company Overview

3.5.2 Role Played in the NGS Market

3.5.3 Recent Developments

3.5.4 Financials

3.5.5 Target Customers

3.5.6 Analyst Perception



Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

Qiagen N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Centogene N.V. Alithea Genomics

