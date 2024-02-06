SIXGEN Strengthens Its Growth Leadership Team: Welcomes Drew Clanton And Christa Dahlem

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ralph Kahn, SIXGEN Chief Growth OfficerANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SIXGEN , a leader in full spectrum offensive cyber operations, is excited to announce the strategic hiring of Drew Clanton as Senior Vice President for Business Development and Christa Dahlem as Senior Vice President for Strategic Growth. This move underlines SIXGEN's dedication to scale its unique cyber capabilities and to widen its market reach like never before.Drew Clanton brings an impressive track record of over a decade in business development and strategic planning. Drew created a $85M business line with 7 contracts and 31 customers at SAIC. Most recently he was tapped to lead growth for all business development and capture for a $1B segment of SAICs C4ISR business. His expertise in aligning sophisticated sales strategies with customer needs is set to significantly enhance SIXGEN's market engagement and client base expansion.Christa Dahlem brings extensive experience in growth leadership and strategic business development, and will play a pivotal role in identifying and successfully capturing new business opportunities. Her background in federal business development includes shaping contracts, delivering winning proposals and executing over $750M in contract awards.SIXGEN's Chief Growth Officer, Ralph Kahn is excited to have them on board stating:"The addition of Drew and Christa to our team is a clear reflection of SIXGEN's commitment to not just maintaining but aggressively expanding our market presence. Their combined wealth of experience in sophisticated sales strategies and successful capture will enable us to scale our go to market function and achieve exponential revenue growth. This is an investment in our future, setting the stage for SIXGEN to deliver its exceptional capabilities at an unprecedented scale."These strategic additions to the growth leadership team are a testament to SIXGEN's commitment to providing unparalleled cybersecurity solutions and services across various sectors.For additional information about SIXGEN and its services, please visitAbout SIXGENSIXGEN is a leader in full spectrum offensive cyber operations, delivering sophisticated cybersecurity solutions to government and commercial clients. Renowned for developing and implementing custom-tailored cyber strategies, SIXGEN is dedicated to addressing complex security challenges with innovative solutions.

