- Tony Saadat, CEO of Soutron GlobalSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- International library, information, and knowledge management solution leader Soutron Global opens registration for their Legal Librarians Spring Roundtable to be held at Cooley LLP on March 12th.At the Washington DC roundtable, Systems and Knowledge Management Manager Brian McCann of Stinson LLP will share how his information team has utilized Soutron's database to leverage and maximize their information resources for the firm's practice groups. This is an opportunity to learn from Stinson's successes, ask questions, and contribute your own ideas to the discussion.Emerging ILS use cases in legal research, the value of personalized knowledge research portals for practice groups, and techniques for effective knowledge management will also be discussed at the roundtable.According to the New York Law Institute review of the last roundtable held last fall, it was a valuable meetup full of free-flowing information contributed to by caring, experienced professionals. At that roundtable, librarians and information professionals discussed hot topics and shared best practices for managing information resources and serving up content to attorneys.“This roundtable was designed specifically to help law librarians and knowledge managers learn new ways to provide information services to their clients,” states Tony Saadat, President and CEO of Soutron Global.“Soutron is designed for organizing and managing information resources in a secure database, not accessible by AI robots. It provides more advanced poly-hierarchical metadata management than SharePoint metadata columns, which means materials are catalogued in a detailed manner and relevant information is found quicker.”Interested law librarians should book a seat for the roundtable as spaces are limited and provided on a strictly first-come, first-served basis at the following: .

