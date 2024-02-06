Lost Pet Saga In Dubai Ends Sadly: Cuddles Presumed Dead Despite Dh100,000 Reward

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 4:29 PM

The search for Cuddles, a cherished three-year-old cockapoo who went missing in Al Garhoud, Dubai, has ended tragically. The family received devastating news suggesting that Cuddles may have been fatally struck by a speeding car.

Despite distributing flyers and offering a Dh100,000 reward, the family's efforts to find Cuddles were in vain. This morning, they received a picture of a deceased dog, believed to be Cuddles, leading them to accept the grim possibility of his demise. The once hopeful search has now turned into a grieving process for the family, who had clung to the hope of Cuddles' safe return.

"We are heartbroken and struggling to accept this heartbreaking news," said a spokesperson for the family. "It seems that Cuddles was indeed hit by a car on either late-night on Saturday or early Sunday morning. The location of the accident aligns with where Cuddles went missing on Saturday. The image provided is unmistakably him. It was sent to us by the person who discovered and laid him to rest. At this juncture, we must come to terms with what happened and extend our gratitude to all those who stood by us and aided in the search efforts."

The family is holding the pet relocation company responsible for negligence in transporting Cuddles for a health inspection. They allege that the company's failure to ensure proper care and supervision led to Cuddles darting away from their vehicle and disappearing.

Amidst the sorrow, the search for Cuddles unexpectedly led to the reunion of another lost dog with its owner. "The response to our reward announcement was overwhelming," said the spokesperson. "One caller sent us an image of a lost dog that resembled Cuddles. When we rushed to his place, we realized it was not him, but we were able to bring joy to another family by reuniting them with their beloved pet."

