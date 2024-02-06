Inventhelp Inventor Develops Advanced Safety Helmet (TRO-1025)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved safety helmet that can be used to communicate with other riders, make calls and listen to music," said an inventor, from

Hagersville, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the E - 3 HELMET. My design would keep riders well-informed, safe and entertained while traveling."

The patent-pending invention provides a multi-function safety helmet with hands-free communication capabilities. In doing so, it enables a group of riders to remain in wireless communication with one another. It also offers a convenient way to listen to music or make calls while riding. As a result, it could make the riding experience safer and more enjoyable. The invention features an effective design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for motorcyclists and riders of snowmobiles,

ATVs, UTVs, mopeds, scooters, and bicycles. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-TRO-1025, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp