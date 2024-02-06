Global Life Insurance Industry Almanac 2023 With Profiles Of Over 80 Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
"Life Insurance Global Industry Almanac 2018-2027" report has been added to
ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global Life Insurance industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value , and forecast to 2027). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
The market is segmented into Life Insurance and Pension/Annuity. The value of the market is measured in terms of gross premium incomes generated by mortality protection and retirement savings plans. Mortality protection plans provide coverage in the event of death, while retirement savings plans help individuals save for their future. All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e., without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2022 annual average exchange rates. The global life insurance market had total gross written premiums of $2,765.5 billion in 2022, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2% between 2017 and 2022. The life insurance segment accounted for the market's largest proportion in 2022, with total gross written premiums of $1,873.8 billion, equivalent to 67.8% of the market's overall value. In 2022, Asia-Pacific accounting for a share of 37.6%, dominated the global life insurance market, followed by Europe and North America holding a share of 31.2% and 27.4%, respectively.
Scope
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global life insurance market Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global life insurance market Leading company profiles reveal details of key life insurance market players' global operations and financial performance Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global life insurance market with five year forecasts
Reasons to Buy
What was the size of the global life insurance market by value in 2022? What will be the size of the global life insurance market in 2027? What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global life insurance market? How has the market performed over the last five years? Who are the top competitors in the global life insurance market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Category segmentation
1.4. Geography segmentation
1.5. Market share
1.6. Competitive landscape
2 Introduction
2.1. What is this report about?
2.2. Who is the target reader?
2.3. How to use this report
2.4. Definitions
3 Global Life Insurance
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
Company Profiles
Aviva Plc China Life Insurance Co Ltd Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc AXA SA LocalTapiola Mutual Life Insurance Company Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Nordea Life Assurance Finland Ltd BNP Paribas SA CNP Assurances SA Credit Agricole SA Confederation Nationale du Credit Mutuel R+V Versicherung AG HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd Max Life insurance Co Ltd SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd PT Prudential Life Assurance PT Asuransi Simas Jiwa Allianz SE Assicurazioni Generali SpA Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Poste Vita SpA Japan Post Insurance Co Ltd Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Nippon Life Insurance Co Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV Grupo Nacional Provincial SAB AEGON NV ASR Nederland NV Nationale-Nederlanden Levensverzekering Maatschappij N.V. SRLEV N.V. DNB Livsforsikring ASA Kommunal Landspensjonskasse Storebrand Livsforsikring AS Nordea Liv SOGAZ Insurance Group AlfaStrakhovanie Group Renaissance Life Insurance Company Russia Sberbank Life Insurance AIA Group Ltd Manulife (Singapore) Pte Ltd Prudential Plc The Great Eastern Life Assurance Company Ltd Guardrisk Insurance Company Ltd Hollard Insurance Group Santam Ltd Old Mutual Life Assurance Co (South Africa) Ltd Hanwha Life Insurance Co Ltd Kyobo Life Insurance Co Ltd Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd Mirae Asset Life Insurance Co Ltd Ibercaja Banco SA Mapfre SA VidaCaixa, S.A.U. de Seguros y Reaseguros Avanza Bank Holding AB Folksam Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Futur Pension Forsakringsaktiebolag AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik AS Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik AS Vienna Insurance Group AG Turkiye Hayat Ve Emeklilik AS Lloyds Banking Group Plc American International Group Inc (AIG) MetLife Inc Prudential Financial Inc The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co TAL Dai-ichi Life Australia Pty Ltd Challenger Ltd MLC Ltd Private Clients AIA Australia Ltd Brasilprev Seguros e Previdencia SA Banco Bradesco SA Caixa Economica Federal Zurich Insurance Group Ltd Assurant Inc Globe Life Inc New York Life Insurance Co Knights of Columbus China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. Huaxia Life Insurance Co Ltd AP Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Danica Pension AS Velliv, Pension & Livsforsikring A/S PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo -
SOURCE Research and Markets
MENAFN06022024003732001241ID1107818655
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.