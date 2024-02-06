MBTI-Centered Leadership Development Helps 16,000 Nurses Improve Patient Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Delivery nurses and midwives find their voice to improve patient experience in new case study from The Myers-Briggs Company
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In hierarchical healthcare environments, leadership can often be overlooked as a determinant of patient care. In the new
case study
from The Myers-Briggs Company, the Florence Nightingale Foundation empowered 16,512 frontline workers with leadership development tools to recognize and address challenges within the healthcare system.
Continue Reading
The Florence Nightingale Foundation helps over 16,000 nurses and midwives improve patient care and become better leaders by incorporating the MBTI framework into their leadership development program.
Since 1934, the
Florence Nightingale Foundation
has supported nurses and midwives in improving their effectiveness and gaining the skills to be a voice of influence. Last year, the foundation started leveraging
MBTI®Complete
in their leadership development program to train nurses and midwives in person and remotely.
"MBTI®Complete has been an essential component of our programs to enable us to offer online accessible leadership development," says Lucy Brown, Director of Nursing and Midwifery, Leadership Development, at the Florence Nightingale Foundation. "It helped us replicate
what we were doing face-to-face because not everyone could get to in-person sessions."
Building these leadership skills involved cultivating self-awareness, and the
MBTI assessment provided a way to recognize how personality preferences influence interactions and increased emotional intelligence. Implementing the
MBTI framework gave nurses and leaders the skills, courage, and mindset to develop their own leadership authority for the patient's benefit.
Challenges:
Developing authentic leadership in a challenging, high-pressure environment Helping nurses and midwives develop the skills to lead and influence
Finding a scalable, accessible approach to training
Solution:
Created a solid foundation of self-awareness using the MBTI framework
Explored leadership styles and encouraged growth mindsets Quickly grew the program's accessibility, reaching thousands of nurses and midwives within the first three years
Read the case study here.
About The
Myers-Briggs Company
In our fast-changing world, your edge lies in harnessing 100 percent of your talent – at work, at home, and everywhere in between. The Myers-Briggs Company helps organizations worldwide improve teams, develop inspirational leaders, and solve the most perplexing people challenges. We empower individuals to be the best versions of themselves by enriching their understanding of themselves and others. As a Certified B Corporation, The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good. And we're ready to help you succeed.
+1 800.624.1765 : themyersbriggs : The
Myers-Briggs Company
Contact:
Jordan Slade
MSR Communications
[email protected]
757-876-5809
Melissa Summer
The Myers-Briggs Company
[email protected]
650-691-9105
SOURCE The Myers-Briggs Company
MENAFN06022024003732001241ID1107818653
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.