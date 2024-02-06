MBTI-Centered Leadership Development Helps 16,000 Nurses Improve Patient Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Delivery nurses and midwives find their voice to improve patient experience in new case study from The Myers-Briggs Company

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In hierarchical healthcare environments, leadership can often be overlooked as a determinant of patient care. In the new

case study

from The Myers-Briggs Company, the Florence Nightingale Foundation empowered 16,512 frontline workers with leadership development tools to recognize and address challenges within the healthcare system.

The Florence Nightingale Foundation helps over 16,000 nurses and midwives improve patient care and become better leaders by incorporating the MBTI framework into their leadership development program.

Since 1934, the

Florence Nightingale Foundation

has supported nurses and midwives in improving their effectiveness and gaining the skills to be a voice of influence. Last year, the foundation started leveraging

MBTI®Complete

in their leadership development program to train nurses and midwives in person and remotely.

"MBTI®Complete has been an essential component of our programs to enable us to offer online accessible leadership development," says Lucy Brown, Director of Nursing and Midwifery, Leadership Development, at the Florence Nightingale Foundation. "It helped us replicate

what we were doing face-to-face because not everyone could get to in-person sessions."

Building these leadership skills involved cultivating self-awareness, and the

MBTI assessment provided a way to recognize how personality preferences influence interactions and increased emotional intelligence. Implementing the

MBTI framework gave nurses and leaders the skills, courage, and mindset to develop their own leadership authority for the patient's benefit.



Challenges:



Developing authentic leadership in a challenging, high-pressure environment

Helping nurses and midwives develop the skills to lead and influence

Finding a scalable, accessible approach to training

Solution:



Created a solid foundation of self-awareness using the MBTI framework



Explored leadership styles and encouraged growth mindsets Quickly grew the program's accessibility, reaching thousands of nurses and midwives within the first three years

Read the case study here.

