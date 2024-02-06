Announcing The 2024 To 2027 AAFCS Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

American Association of Family & Consumer Sciences (AAFCS) is pleased to announce the 2024-2027 Board of Directors to be sworn in during the Annual Conference.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (AAFCS ) is pleased to announce the 2024 to 2027 Board of Directors who will be sworn in during the 2024 AAFCS Annual Conference scheduled for early June in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Dr. Barbara Stewart, CFCS; Dr. Cara Winston Simmons, CFCS; and Menia L. Chester, CFCS, CNWE have been selected to join the AAFCS Board.“One of the most widely respected international strategy and management consulting firms, McKinsey & Company, defines leadership as“a set of behaviors used to help people align their collective direction, to execute strategic plans, and to continually renew an organization.”Our newly elected 2024-2025 AAFCS Board of Directors: Menia Chester, CFCS, CNWE, Florida; Cara Simmons, CFCS, Alabama; and Barbara Stewart, CFCS, Texas are prime examples of well-established leaders in our field of Family & Consumer Sciences.Although none of us belong to the same residential community, we belong to a professional community in which we have great respect for, dedication to, and commitment to – our AAFCS community.I am honored and privileged to know each of these amazing colleagues who are coming to the AAFCS Board of Directors, and I recognize the experience, innovation, and wisdom they bring with them. Each of these FCS professionals are already leadership trail-blazers in their own rights. Please join me in sharing words of appreciation, commendation, and excitement in welcoming each of them to the national level of AAFCS leadership as Board of Director members.” Deb Andres, CFCS-HDFS 2023 to 2024 AAFCS Board of Directors President stated.Barbara, Cara, and Menia will be joining the current Board of Directors consisting of Deb Andres, CFCS-HDFS, Board of Director President 2023-2024; Deborah Handy, CFCS, Board of Director Treasurer 2024; Landon Calderwood, CFCS-HDFS, Director at Large 2024-2026; Margaret Jenkins, CPFFE, Director-at-Large 2023-2026; Sharon Pate, Director-at-Large 2022-2025; Martha Ravola, Director-at-Large 2021-2024; Meeshay Williams-Wheeler, Director-at-Large 2021-2024; Lorna Wounded Head, CFCS, CPFFE, Counselor, Immediate Past President, Ex-Officio, 2023-2024; and Karin Athanas, AAFCS Executive Director, Ex-Officio.To learn more about the AAFCS Board of Directors visit our website: .About AAFCS:The American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences, founded in 1909, is the only professional association dedicated to Family and Consumer Sciences students and professionals who represent multiple practice settings and content areas. For 114 years, AAFCS has focused its mission on providing leadership and support for professionals whose work assists individuals, families, and communities in making more informed decisions about their well-being, relationships, and resources to achieve optimal quality of life. Through research, experiential education, and technology, our members help people develop the essential knowledge and skills to lead better lives, be work and career-ready, build strong families, and make meaningful contributions to our communities.Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) Family and consumer sciences or FCS is the field of study focused on the science and the art of living and working well in our complex world. The field represents many areas, including human development, personal and family finance, housing and interior design, food science, nutrition, and wellness, textiles and apparel, and consumer issues.

