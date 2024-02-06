Slain PA Trooper's Widow Just Filed First Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Drunk Driver, Club That Ilegally Overserved Her

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Trooper Sisca / Photo: Pennsylvania State Police

- Britanny Sisca's Attorneys

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The widow-single mother of slain Pennsylvania State Trooper Branden T. Sisca, today, filed the first wrongful death lawsuit against the I-95 drunk driver, the Germantown club that illegally overserved her, her mother, and numerous others, following the March 21, 2022 incident in which Tpr. Sisca, 29, Tpr. Martin F. Mack, III, 33, his patrol partner, and a 28-year-old pedestrian they were assisting, were fatally struck by Jayana Webb. The complaint, asserting claims including wrongful death and negligence, was filed in state court on behalf of Brittany Sisca by attorneys from Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky.

Attorneys Larry Bendesky, Adam Pantano, and Jordan Howell, said after the landmark filing (B. Sisca v. Vibe Hookah Lounge et al. No.240200554) in Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas,“We are deeply honored and humbled to represent Brittany, her precious daughter, who was born just months after Branden's entirely preventable death, to obtain justice under the laws of our Commonwealth that he served with dignity and respect for all. Our investigation revealed a web of actions by the defendants that clearly was not limited to the impaired driver of the vehicle. Establishments like the now defunct, defendant Vibe Lounge (formerly located at 137 W. Chelten Ave., Philadelphia), its owners and employees, cannot and will not escape scrutiny. In Branden's name, Brittany is courageously determined to do everything possible to protect other first responders – from troopers to tow-truck operators – who safeguard our roads, from being senselessly victimized by impaired drivers and their enablers.”

The complaint alleges that on the night of the incident Vibe employees-defendants Darrin Bush and Charlene Bush. . . illegally served food, hookah, alcohol, and marijuana to patrons including Defendant Webb.” The illegal service to Webb“was a direct and proximate cause of Branden Sisca's catastrophic injuries and death,” alleges the complaint, which seeks damages from the individually named defendants, including Kimberly A. Henley-Dean, Webb's mother and owner of the vehicle she provided her daughter, along with other defendants – including“tweeters and texters” - who communicated with Webb prior to and after the incident. Toxicology reports revealed Webb's blood-alcohol was nearly three times the legal limit when she struck the three victims.

The Trooper Branden T. Sisca Foundation was established in his memory to prevent drunk driving, protect first responders, and promote public service-educational excellence at Perkiomen Valley High School, Collegeville, his alma mater. He was also the beloved Chief of the Trappe, Montgomery County Fire Company.

Webb is serving a 271⁄2 - 60 years sentence in state prison after pleading guilty to three counts of third-degree murder, three counts of homicide by vehicle while driving impaired, and one count of DUI .

Note

Mrs. Sisca appreciates the support of citizens in the Greater Philadelphia area as she and her daughter continue to deal with this unimaginable tragedy, and requests that all media inquiries be directed to her legal team at this time.

stephan rosenfeld

Identity Advisors

+1 215-514-4101

email us here