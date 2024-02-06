Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Blanket With An Elastic Pocket To Maximize Blanket Coverage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Davena L. of Southaven, MS is the creator of the Cover Guard, a modified blanket with an elastic pocket at one end that is placed over the bottom of the mattress. The elastic pocket maintains the blanket in a secure position without worry of it being pulled too far to one side or pulled off the bed entirely. The blanket can also feature multiple flared sides to allow it to lay flat and square on a bed, in addition to providing extra blanket coverage. The blanket is constructed using fleece and other suitable materials. It may also be available in any size to accommodate any type of bed. Overall, the construction prevents the blanket from moving out of place while sleeping, maximizing coverage for one or two people sleeping in the bed, and it eliminates the worry of one person having too much of a blanket while sleeping with their partner.The bedding and home textiles industry is incredibly broad and dynamic, featuring numerous bed-related items, accessories, and fabrics that contribute significant year-over-year growth.“Stay-On” blankets are becoming increasingly popular, primarily offering solutions to the common issue of blankets slipping off the bed during the night. Other types of blankets designed to accommodate couples and sleeping partners are also available; however, most of these solutions are catered to temperature control and weighted blanket options, rather than optimizing blanket coverage. The Cover Guard offers a multipurpose solution that maintains both comfort and blanket coverage for people sharing the same bed. Manufacturers looking to expand their product lines will be looking toward products like the Cover Guard that are innovative within the market.Davena filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Cover Guard product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Cover Guard can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

