Citi Developers Sells 70% Of Maiden Dubai Project

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Citi Developers maiden project in Dubai, the Dh300 million, Aveline Residences, to be developed in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle, has already seen 70 per cent of its apartments booked.

“JVC is very strategically located and is also densely populated. So that's why our second project will also be coming up in JVC,” Malik Taha, managing director of Citi Developers, told Khaleej Times in an interview on the sidelines of the inauguration of its experience centre on Jumeirah Road.

The experience centre will feature virtual reality experiences, mockup apartment showcases, one-on-one sessions, and interactive presentations. Within the experience centre, visitors can engage with dynamic displays that offer insights into customisable floor plans, eco-friendly design elements, and other key features that define the innovative living spaces conceptualized by Citi Developers.

The virtual walkthroughs at the experience centre allow potential buyers to explore different layouts and witness first-hand the versatility and adaptability of these modular living spaces. Accompanied by knowledgeable and experienced staff, visitors can navigate through the project's features, seek answers to their questions, and receive expert advice on customisation options tailored to individual preferences and lifestyle needs.

Zoraiz Malik, CEO of Citi Developers said:“We are thrilled to introduce this space, where visitors can experience not only the future of Aveline Residences but also the broader vision and innovation of Citi Developers. Aveline represents a paradigm shift in urban housing, offering sustainable and flexible solutions without compromising on style or comfort. We invite everyone to explore this cutting-edge concept and witness firsthand the endless possibilities that Aveline and Citi Developers will bring to the housing mark.”

Once ready in Q2 of 2026, Aveline Residences will be more than just luxurious living. Residents will be able to explore a variety of retail options and benefit from easy commuting with JVC's strategic links to major hubs.

Taha remains bullish on the outlook for the Dubai property.“I think prices will continue to appreciate as globally like Dubai is so rightly positioned in terms of value for money. There are a lot of other factors economically,” he said.