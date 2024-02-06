Qatarenergy, Petronet Sign 20-Year LNG Agreement To India

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

​Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy announced that it has entered into a 20-year LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Petronet LNG Limited for the supply of 7.5 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG destined to the Republic of India.

Pursuant the terms of the SPA, the contracted LNG volumes from Qatar will be delivered ex-ship to terminals across India onboard QatarEnergy's vast LNG fleet starting May 2028.

The signing of the SPA was celebrated during a special ceremony held in Goa, India under the patronage of HE Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, and HE Hardeep Singh Puri, the Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, and Housing & Urban Affairs in the Republic of India. In attendance were Pankaj Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Chairman of Petronet LNG, Sandeep Kumar Gupta, the Chairman and Managing Director of GAIL (India) Limited, Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, the Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation, and Krishnakumar Gopalan, the Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.

To mark this important achievement, a document commemorating the occasion was signed by Akshay Kumar Singh, the Managing Director & CEO of Petronet LNG Limited and Abdulla Ahmad Al-Hussaini, QatarEnergy's Executive Vice President for Marketing.

In remarks welcoming the successful conclusion of this important SPA, His Excellency Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said:“This agreement is another key milestone in the long-standing energy partnership between Qatar and India and comes on the heels of the 20th anniversary of the first LNG shipment to India.”

The Minister added:“We believe that this new agreement, with our valued customers Petronet LNG and its esteemed shareholder companies, will further strengthen the relationship with India and support its vision to increase the contribution of natural gas in its energy mix.”

Petronet first entered into an agreement for the supply of LNG from Qatar in 1999 for the delivery of 7.5 MTPA. It was followed in 2015 by another agreement for the supply of an additional 1 MTPA of LNG, raising the total annual long-term volumes contracted between the two sides to 8.5 MTPA.