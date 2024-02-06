Jordan Vs Korea Republic AFC Asian Cup 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium will host the riveting semi final clash at 6 pm Doha time, featuring the high scoring Korea Republic and Jordan, with Korea netting 11 goals to be the tournament's second-highest scorers, and Jordan close behind with 10.

Korea, unbeaten thus far with three wins and a draw, faces the Jordanian team that, despite one loss, has tallied three wins and a draw against Korea itself in one of the tournament's most electrifying matches.

Overall, they have faced off six times, with Korea winning three and drawing three, leaving Jordan without a win.

Jordan, celebrating a historic first semi-final appearance, enters without key players Ali Olwan and Salem Al Ajalin. Korea, aiming for its second final in three editions, will miss the defense of Kim Min-jae from Bayern Munich. Read more of the match preview here.

Stay tuned as we bring you match highlights and a glimpse of the football atmosphere at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.



⚽ Match Highlights: 42,850 fans inside Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium witnessed Jordan make history by reaching Asian Cup final for the first time after beating South Korea 2-0!



Historic first final for Jordan

---

TAMARI's goal

---

TAMARI DOUBLES

Yazan Al Naimat's goal

JORDAN SCORE

First 45' end

43'

Yazan brilliantly dribbles three Korean defenders in the box before shooting the ball right into Jo Hyeon Woo's face. Jordan looking lively again.

39'

Both teams working hard to find the opener. No team has been reserved so far with plenty of attacking action.

KOREA HITS THE POST!

The Taegeuk Warriors looking livelier now and posing a threat to the Jordanian goal

19'

Son Huneg-Min scores but is judged offside.

6'

The Jordanian team aggressively pressing from the early minutes and look incredibly dangerous

KICKOFF !

Lineups

---

Korean team in the house

---

Jordan team arrives