Ecommerce Stock News Bite - Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) Releases Financial Results For Fourth Quarter 2023

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Ecommerce Stock News Bites - Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has released its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 today. Please visit spotify to view the Shareholder Deck and other supplemental materials.

As previously announced, the company will host a live question and answer session to discuss fourth quarter 2023 financial results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Daniel Ek, our Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Vogel, our Chief Financial Officer, will be on hand to answer questions submitted through slido using the event code #SpotifyEarningsQ423.

What: Spotify Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Q&A Webcast

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Q4 2023 Update:

Webcast:

Slido Event Code: #SpotifyEarningsQ423

A live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at spotify and a recording of the webcast will be available following the session.

