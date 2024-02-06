Solar Stock News Bite - Jinkosolar (NYSE: JKS) Licenses Topcon Patents To One Of The World's Top Five Solar Cell Companies

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Solar Stock News Bites - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS ), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced its affiliated company has recently signed a TOPCon patent license agreement with one of the world's top five solar cell companies ("Licensee"), granting rights to certain of its N-type TOPCon related patents to Licensee for a fee, allowing Licensee to use certain JinkoSolar's patented TOPCon technologies in its relevant TOPCon products. This agreement follows the agreement signed with one of the world's top ten solar module companies as announced on January 5, 2024.

With one of the largest number of granted N-type TOPCon patents, JinkoSolar is a leader in N-type TOPCon technology. The company is fully focused on sustaining its technical leadership based on its extensive intellectual property rights.

Dr. Hao Jin, CTO of JinkoSolar, commented: "We are pleased to see that a tier 1 solar cell company in the PV industry has recognized JinkoSolar's TOPCon technology leadership. As one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, we have long been investing substantial resources in R&D and innovation and enhancing our sustainable competitiveness in the industry through an ever-improving patent protection system. This patent licensing agreement is another concrete example of our commitment to helping other industry players identify opportunities for developing new technologies and products, and to bring more efficient and reliable products to the global market. At the same time, we also call for our entire industry to respect and fully protect technology, a necessary step for China's PV industry to fully mature."

