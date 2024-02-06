Vietjet Further Boosts Fleet Capacity Amid Increasing Travel Demand For The Lunar New Year Holidays

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 February 2024 - Vietjet has received two additional aircraft under wet-leased arrangement in response to the surge in travel demand during the Lunar New Year festival, one of the longest annual holidays in Asia. The latest move totals the airline's wet-lease fleet to six apart from its current fleet of 105 aircraft, serving 125 routes in Vietnam and internationally.





VietJet' fleet

The airline has recently added nearly 750 flights, providing 154,800 additional seats to serve rising demand during the peak travel period in Vietnam and the region. Addressing the holiday travel needs of Chinese tourists, Vietjet opened the "Shanghai to Ho Chi Minh City" route in December 2023, connecting these two captivating cities. In addition, on the first day of the Lunar New Year (February 10, 2024), Vietjet will commence the new "Chengdu to Ho Chi Minh City" route, offering the opportunity for travelers from Chengdu to visit Vietnam and experience the unique Vietnamese Lunar New Year.



The added flight capacity also includes routes to and from popular tourist destinations in Vietnam such as Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Phu Quoc, Hue, Da Nang, Nha Trang, and Da Lat, catering to Chinese tourists' exploration of Vietnam.



In the last two months, Vietjet has proactively expanded its international flight network including destinations like Shanghai, Vientiane, Siem Reap (Cambodia), Busan (South Korea), Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide (Australia). These new destinations diversify options for Chinese and international tourists' spring travels.





Vietjet A330 aircraft

Vietjet, in 2023, operated 133,000 flights with 25.3 million passengers onboard (excluding Vietjet Thailand) – a surge of 183% YoY, of whom more than 7.6 million were on international flights. The airline last year also continued to grow its flight network with 33 new international and domestic routes, bringing the total number of routes to 125, including 80 international and 45 domestic routes.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Vietjet The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.



