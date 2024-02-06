Seasonal Affective Disorder: Is Light A Vital Nutrient For The Human Body?

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SOL PhotoVites help regulate brain chemistry and circadian rhythms that control appetite, energy, mood, sleep, libido and much more.

Looking at light as a nutrient gives a compelling new take on the symptoms associated with lack of natural light and provides simple solutions to feel better

- Ken CederIRVINGTON, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Winter blues are real: in this episode of The Quantum Biology Collective Podcast, Ken Ceder, the founder of the innovative light box company, SolshineKen, joins host Meredith Oke to explore the intriguing concept of light as a vital nutrient for the human body. With over three decades of experience in healthy light solutions, Ken explains how seasonal affective disorder is the result of being in a toxic light environment and how we can improve the symptoms of seasonal affective disorder by improving our light nutrients.Mal-Illumination and Light as a Nutrient: Ken Ceder introduces the idea that light is a nutrient, similar to food. Malillumination, as he suggests, emphasizes the importance of light quality in our daily lives.Pioneering Work of John Ott: Ken delves into the pioneering work of John Ott in the field of full spectrum light technology. Ott's serendipitous findings on light's influence on plant growth led to the creation of the first full spectrum light tube, a breakthrough for simulating the benefits of natural sunlight indoors.Negative Repercussions of Unhealthy Lighting: The discussion addresses how the kind of light we are exposed to can disrupt circadian rhythms, impact metabolism, affect sleep, weight management, and even contribute to mood imbalances.Innovative Light Solutions: Ken introduces his own innovative light product designed to address the challenges of spending too much time indoors. This solution combines LED efficiency with a composition of light that mirrors the natural spectrum, including traces of ultraviolet and near-infrared light, aiming to bring the benefits of sunlight to indoor spaces.Conscious Light Choices for Well-being: Throughout the conversation, Ken emphasizes the significance of conscious light choices for overall well-being, highlighting that light is a nutrient providing energy to the human body. Optimizing circadian rhythms is crucial to overall health.This interview is full of valuable insights into the profound impact of our light environment on human health and explains how and why we need to be mindful of our lighting choices if we want to have optimal health.

