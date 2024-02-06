PDA Reminds Parents About The Importance Of Children's Oral Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- February once again brings National Children's Dental Health Month (NCDHM), an oral health campaign that helps educate children about the importance of maintaining good oral health and developing healthy habits that will carry into adulthood. This year's theme is“Healthy Habits for Healthy Smiles!”



By the time a child sees the dentist for the first time, it is likely that 1 in 5 will have some form of tooth decay. The good news is that tooth decay in children can often be prevented when parents are proactive.“Children look up to us as parents and imitate our habits,” said Dr. Samer Mansour, Pennsylvania Dental Association's (PDA) statewide NCDHM chair and a member dentist practicing in Erie.“I encourage you to teach your children good oral health habits as they will carry on into adulthood. Help your children to brush and floss daily to keep a healthy smile. It all starts at home.”



PDA encourages parents to help their children develop good habits at an early age, including:



●Brushing teeth twice a day, for at least two minutes each time. Help your kids brush their teeth two minutes each time, twice a day for healthier teeth, fresh breath, fewer cavities and to avoid painful dental problems.



●Flossing between teeth at least once a day. Break off about 18 inches of floss and use it to floss younger kids' teeth or teach older kids how to do it themselves.



●Establish healthy eating habits for your child. Offer a variety of foods from the five major food groups: whole grains, fruits, vegetables, protein (such as meat/poultry/fish) and dairy. A balanced diet helps keep your children's teeth and gums healthy. Avoid sugar. A diet high in natural or added sugars may place your child at extra risk for tooth decay.



●Visit the dentist every six months for a checkup and professional cleaning. Seeing a dentist regularly is important for good oral health. Dentists can detect small problems before they become bigger, more painful problems.



●If your child is involved in any contact sport or recreational activity, they should always wear a mouthguard. Examples of contact sports include football, field hockey, ice hockey, baseball, basketball, softball, wrestling, soccer, lacrosse, rugby, in-line skating and martial arts.



●Find out if your water supply contains fluoride. According to the American Dental Association (ADA), 75 years of our best scientific evidence indicates that community water fluoridation is safe and effective. Drinking water with fluoride (also known as“nature's cavity fighter”) has been shown to reduce cavities by 25%.



About the Pennsylvania Dental Association

Founded in 1868, the Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) is comprised of approximately 5,200 member dentists. It is a constituency of the American Dental Association (ADA), the largest and oldest national dental society in the world. PDA's mission is to improve the public health, promote the art and science of dentistry and represent the interests of its member dentists and their patients. PDA is the voice of dentistry in Pennsylvania. For more information on PDA, visit our website at .

