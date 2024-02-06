YB Marketing And Accessibe Announce A Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

YB Marketing helps its clients make their websites accessible using accessiBe's AI-powered solution

- Kevin Dean, Owner of YB MarketingYAKIMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- YB Marketing announced a partnership today with accessiBe , the market leader in web accessibility. YB Marketing will join the accessiBe Partner Program, which is designed to provide web and digital agencies, freelance developers and marketers, website and e-commerce builders, hosting services, and others with the tools needed to make their clients' websites accessible for people with various disabilities. As a result of the partnership, YB Marketing will be able to utilize accessiBe's AI-powered solution, accessWidget, to help create websites for their customers that are accessible and ADA and WCAG 2.1 compliant.In addition, accessWidget also performs 24-hour automatic maintenance scans of any new and updated content and provides monthly compliance audits. Not only is providing an accessible website the ethical decision also boosts the brand's reputation, opens a consumer base to disability communities totaling over one billion people globally, and minimizes the risk of being exposed to legal action.“Joining the accessiBe Partner Program was a no-brainer for us,” said Kevin Dean from YB Marketing.“We are thrilled to provide our clients with the ability to make their websites available to everyone, while also achieving compliance and mitigating legal risk.”“We are committed to partnering with professionals, from web agencies to freelance developers and marketers, to equip them with the tools they need to open their client's websites to the disability communities,” said Shir Ekerling, co-founder and co-CEO of accessiBe.“We are thrilled to partner with YB Marketing to help their customers achieve and maintain web accessibility. This is an important part of participating in global inclusion efforts.”For additional information on the program, please visit partners .About YB MarketingVoted“Best Advertising Agency In Yakima." Helping businesses grow through social media marketing and growth, custom website development, SEO, Google advertising, logo design, and other digital marketing services! Our local team has all the experience to handle your next project.About accessiBeaccessiBe is the market leader in web accessibility.Trusted globally by more than 180,000 industry leaders and small businesses alike, accessiBe streamlines web accessibility, helping to make websites accessible to more people and compliant with worldwide legislation. accessiBe's vision is to help make the internet accessible and a more inclusive space. By collaborating with the disability communities and making web accessibility accessible for everyone regardless of budget, knowledge, or resources, we can create real change.For more information, visit .

