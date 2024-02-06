(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Europe Constrained Peptide Drugs Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2040" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The market size is anticipated to be $0.06 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach $7.72 billion by 2040, growing at a

CAGR of 41.55% during the forecast period 2026-2040.

The constrained peptide drugs market is expected to experience significant growth, driven by innovative constrained peptide pipelines that now target more than just receptors. Advances in chemical technologies, the success of synthetic peptides in therapeutics, and their affordability across various diseases are also contributing to the projected growth in the forecast period.

The Europe constrained peptide drugs market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years. One of the key drivers of this expansion is the region's robust pharmaceutical industry, characterized by a focus on research and development, innovation, and a strong regulatory framework. European pharmaceutical companies have been at the forefront of developing constrained peptide drugs, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and expertise in peptide chemistry.

Additionally, Europe has witnessed a growing demand for novel therapeutic approaches, particularly in the treatment of various diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and metabolic conditions. Constrained peptides offer a promising solution due to their specificity and potential for enhanced efficacy and safety profiles.

Furthermore, collaborative efforts between academia, research institutions, and pharmaceutical companies in Europe have accelerated the discovery and development of constrained peptide-based therapeutics. This collaborative ecosystem fosters innovation and positions Europe as a significant player in the constrained peptide drugs market.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Workflow/Innovation Strategy: Over the past decade, peptide drug discovery and development has witnessed a renaissance and scientific thrust as the industry has come to acknowledge the capability of peptide therapeutics in addressing unmet medical needs and the potential of this class of molecules to become a significant accompaniment or even favored alternative treatment to biologics and small molecules.

Peptide therapeutics have demonstrated a novel and selective yet safe mode of action for a wide range of indications. The existing and future development of constrained peptide drugs will continue to burgeon upon the strengths of constrained peptides and innovative technologies employed in the discovery and development, including peptide drug conjugates, multifunctional peptides, and cell-penetrating peptides. Furthermore, limitations associated with presently available peptides have resulted in an urgent need for new design, administration, and synthesis in peptide therapeutics, thereby leading to advancements in the development of constrained peptides.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: Constrained peptides provide noteworthy advantages over linear peptides. An increase in interest in constrained peptides due to their properties led to advancements in peptide synthesis technologies.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Europe constrained peptide drugs market have been analyzed and profiled in the study, including manufacturers involved in new product development, acquisitions, expansions, and strategic collaborations. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Europe constrained peptide drugs market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Definition

1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

2 Research Scope

2.1 Key Questions Answered in the Report

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Constrained Peptides: Research Methodology

3.2 Primary Data Sources

3.3 Secondary Data Sources

3.4 Market Estimation Model

3.5 Criteria for Company Profiling

4 Markets Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Structure and Design of Constrained Peptides

4.1.2 Types of Constrained Peptides

4.2 Evolution of Constrained Peptides

4.3 Development of Constrained Peptides as Drugs

4.4 Potential Therapy Areas

4.5 Value Chain-Key Stakeholders

4.6 Key Industry Trends (by Region)

4.7 Key Industry Trends by Route of Administration

4.8 Key Industry Trends-Technological Advancements

4.9 Current Market Size and Growth Potential, $Billion, 2024-2040

4.1 COVID-19 Impact on Constrained Peptides Drugs Market

4.10.1 Impact on Constrained Peptide Drugs Companies

4.10.2 Clinical Trial Disruptions and Resumptions

5 Europe

5.1 Constrained Peptide Drugs Market (by Country), $Billion, 2024-2031

5.1.1 Europe

5.1.1.1 U.K.

5.1.1.2 Germany

5.1.1.3 France

5.1.1.4 Italy

5.1.1.5 Spain

6 Company Profiles

6.1 Overview

6.2 Bicycle Therapeutics plc

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Role of Bicycle Therapeutics plc in the Constrained Peptide Drugs Market

6.2.1 Current Status and Policies for Investigational Drugs

6.2.2 Key Competitors of the Company

6.2.3 Financials

6.2.4 Key Insights about the Financial Health of the Company

6.2.5 Corporate Strategies

6.2.5.1 Synergistic Activities

6.2.5.2 Funding

6.2.6 Business Strategies

6.2.6.1 Clinical Developments

6.2.6.2 Regulatory and Legal

6.2.7 Analyst Perspective

6.3 Spexis AG

6.4 Santhera Pharmaceuticals

6.5 Union Chimique Belge S.A. (UCB)

6.6 Biosynth (Pepscan)

6.6.7 Zealand Pharma

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo -

SOURCE Research and Markets