Beem And Trustagetm Join Forces To Help Safeguard Americans Against Financial Uncertainties

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beem, the revolutionary Super App that makes life affordable for millions of Americans, has announced a strategic collaboration with TruStage, named by Forbes as one of America's Best Insurance Companies for 2024. This partnership underscores Beem's commitment to empowering individuals against the uncertainties of life, such as covered job loss or disability, through innovative tools and services.

Job loss can strike at any moment, leaving individuals and families struggling to make ends meet. However, with TruStage's Payment Guard Insurance solution as an integral part of Beem's offerings, our members could be prepared and gain an extra layer of financial assistance if or when it happens.

Beem's Super App has helped millions of working Americans prepare for financial uncertainties since 2021. With a monthly subscription customers can receive funds to help them during covered job loss or disability, file both federal and state taxes in any region, lower auto insurance premiums by 40% based on their driving behavior, get road-side assistance when needed, and earn cashback up to 20% on everyday transactions, among other benefits.

Beem's CEO, Akshay K, remarked, "Beem steps in with the Super App for Consumption Smoothing, a transformative solution that has guided millions through the ebbs and flows of their financial circumstances. Through our strategic alliance with TruStageTM, we broaden our mission, safeguarding Americans from drastic financial disruptions like job loss and disability, championing their financial resilience."

The collaboration with TruStage underscores Beem's commitment to enhancing its members' financial well-being. TruStage Payment Guard, now integrated into Beem's offerings, could provide financial assistance in the case of unforeseen job losses or disability, aligning with Beem's vision to be a trusted partner in its users' financial journeys.

"Financial resilience is paramount in today's unpredictable world," stated Danielle Sesko Director, Product Management at TruStage. "We are proud to partner with Beem to make TruStage's payment guard solution a component of their Super App, further strengthening their commitment to financial well-being and creating a brighter financial future for all."

Beem's mission-driven approach, coupled with the integration of TruStageTM Payment Guard, solidifies its position as a frontrunner in providing essential resources to navigate financial uncertainties successfully.

