Distinguished Attorneys Contribute To D.Law's Status As Employment Law Powerhouse

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent addition of industry-leading attorneys Gregg Lander and David Yeremian is contributing significantly to D.Law's vision of becoming the biggest and most innovative employment law firm in California.

D.Law's diverse team of skilled attorneys has been growing and evolving while strategically building a full range of legal capabilities focused on employment law.

Continue Reading

Litigation Manager Gregg Lander joined D.Law as part of the January 2023 acquisition of Kevin T. Barnes's law offices and staff following the culmination of a successful 35-year litigation career by Barnes. Then, the acquisition in August 2023 of employment law firm David Yeremian & Associates brought Managing Attorney David Yeremian and his team on board at D.Law.



With the inclusion of Lander and Yeremian, D.Law now has 30 passionate, focused attorneys dedicated to the field of employment law. "Working to defend our fellow workers is as much a calling as it is a profession," says Yeremian, who has been championing the rights of California employees for nearly two decades in the areas of wage-and-hour class action suits, Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) actions, and more. "Now, as part of D.Law, my team and I can take our passion for serving workers to an even higher level."

Lander, too, credits a passion for helping workers as the motivating force driving his commitment to employment law. "Before I became a lawyer, I managed nightclubs, which gave me valuable insights into the needs and rights of hardworking employees. For over 22 years I have litigated for employees' rights, almost exclusively in the area of complex wage-and-hour class and representative action litigation."



Yeremian and Lander have joined D.Law's diverse team of skilled attorneys at an especially exciting time, as D.Law has been growing and evolving while strategically building a full range of legal capabilities focused on employment law. They have also been establishing a corporate philosophy and culture that values strong ethical principles, community engagement, student outreach, and compassion for their clients: the workers of California.

"Our stellar team of D.Law attorneys is the most dedicated and diverse group I've ever had the pleasure of working with," says Lander. "This is especially important because employing lawyers who reflect the varied demographics of California and beyond provides important insights into our clients' specific needs."



Yeremian adds, "The diversity of our attorneys goes beyond ethnic and cultural distinctions. We have lawyers with many different types of legal experience-and backgrounds at both small and large law firms. Some are young, at the beginning of their careers. Others have been practicing over 20 years. The wealth of knowledge they bring to D.Law and the range of legal issues they have experienced is a key factor in our success."

As Founder and Managing Attorney Emil Davtyan expressed, "The image we project through our brand-professional yet personable, established yet innovative-is a true expression of who we are and who we continually strive to be. We are fully committed to redefining the concept of what an employment law firm can be, and that begins with creating a collaborative environment that helps our team work together more effectively while pursuing their full potential. Gregg Lander, David Yeremian, and all of our top-notch attorneys serve as outstanding role models for other D.Law employees who have been inspired to become lawyers themselves. We see our junior attorneys as a key part of our future, and we are so proud to be able to inspire and nurture them to achieve their professional goals."

Davtyan also notes that the opportunities for all D.Law team members are reflected in the firm's continuing achievements. "We see all of our successes to date as just a preview for what is to come. The new year is already on track to be our most exciting ever, with the anticipation of our new Pasadena headquarters reflecting the amazing changes taking place throughout our company. We envision continued growth, more cases, and an even greater level of service and justice for our clients."

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE D.Law, Inc.