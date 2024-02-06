QR10,000 Fine For Failing To Complete Residence Permit Procedures

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has emphasized that both employers and expatriates are required to complete residence permit procedures within 30 days of entering the country, in accordance with the law. Failure to do so may lead to a fine of QR 10,000.

"Ensuring completion of residence permit procedures within 30 days from entry into the country by both the employer and the expatriate helps prevent violations and demonstrates adherence to regulations and laws," MoI stated on its social media platforms.