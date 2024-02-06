Kevin. Launches Innovative Payment Technology In The Middle East With New Dubai Office

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

kevin., a trailblazing technology company revolutionizing the payments industry, proudly announces the opening of its new office in Dubai, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion. This strategic move into the Middle East, starting with the United Arab Emirates, aligns with kevin.'s mission to transform the payment landscape by offering cutting-edge digital alternatives to conventional card-based systems allowing consumers a pay-by-bank service.

The Dubai office is set to be the hub for kevin.'s regional operations. It will serve as a focal point for local talent and act as a showcase for kevin.'s pioneering payment solutions.

Innovative Approach to Payments in the UAE

Pavel Sokolovas, co-founder of kevin., emphasizes the significance of this expansion:“Dubai's dynamic economy and culture of innovation make it the ideal launchpad for our growth across the Middle East. We are introducing a groundbreaking payment scheme that challenges the traditional dominance of networks like Visa and Mastercard. Our white-label, brand-agnostic network is designed to allow companies to swiftly launch local payment schemes, enhancing efficiency and user experience while keeping users' preferred in-store payment experience and habits.”

Alexandra Pimshteyn, appointed as Managing Director for the Middle East, brings extensive experience in business development from top international firms. At kevin., she will lead the charge in regional expansion through strategic partnerships and assembling a team of local experts.“Our Dubai office is a key step in our ongoing collaborations with major acquirers and issuers in the region. There's a substantial demand for innovative payment solutions here, and we're addressing that by offering alternatives to the limiting international card schemes,” says Pimshteyn.

kevin.'s Roadmap: Expanding Beyond UAE

The company's next phase of expansion includes entering Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries. Currently, kevin. operates globally with hubs in Vilnius, Warsaw, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, and now Dubai.

Commitment to the Ecosystem

kevin.'s goal is to empower all players in the payment ecosystem, including banks, digital wallets, and retailers. The company enables these entities to launch their own independent non-card schemes or to expand their services by connecting with an existing network on the kevin. platform.

