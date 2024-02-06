T-Mobile Extends Strategic BSS And Managed Services Relationship With Netcracker

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Netcracker Technology announced today that T-Mobile has extended and expanded its strategic relationship with Netcracker as part of a multi-year engagement that will evolve and modernize the operator's wholesale BSS platform.

T-Mobile Wholesale will extend its BSS capabilities into areas such as its MVNO Partner Portal, Partner Configuration and Product Catalog and Billing, which will give the operator the ability to deliver innovative services and solutions to its MVNO customers. This includes utilizing features of Netcracker GenAI Telco Solution to help improve customer care and interactions, thereby elevating overall customer satisfaction.

In addition to the expanded BSS functionality , Netcracker will also continue to provide managed services for T-Mobile's wholesale BSS. This will allow T-Mobile to focus on driving revenue growth and loyalty while strengthening its leading position in the market and giving its wholesale customers additional opportunities to create their own solutions.

“T-Mobile has been expanding outside of its core, fast-growing Wholesale business and into more disruptive areas,” said Dan Thygesen, Senior Vice President of T-Mobile Wholesale and head of T-Mobile's growing wholesale business.“Our ongoing relationship with Netcracker has resulted in bringing new ways to leverage our extensive network and spectrum that will drive new opportunities and change the game in the U.S. market.”

“Netcracker is proud to work with T-Mobile to bring innovative and forward-looking strategies on the largest and fastest 5G network in the U.S. ,” said Frank DeTraglia, Chief Customer Officer at Netcracker.“Working with such a disruptive company with a vision to help MVNO and IoT customers to truly innovate is an honor for us, and we are excited for even more success going forward.”

About Netcracker Technology

Rapid digitization is disrupting the status quo of today's communications markets. Constantly evolving customer needs and behaviors require service providers to adapt quickly and diversify their businesses to deliver the outcomes that their customers expect. Building digital ecosystems, anticipating customer requirements and delivering a digital-first experience are essential for service providers to accelerate innovation, expand into new markets and become the disruptors in the 5G era.

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in a digital economy. Our innovative solutions – including our flagship cloud-native Netcracker Digital Platform – value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record of three decades help service providers to achieve their digital transformation goals, drive the telco to techco evolution within their organizations and realize business growth and profitability. For more information, visit .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink