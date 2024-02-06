Exagrid Recognized In The“2024-25 DCIG TOP 5 2PB+ Cyber Secure Backup Target Global Edition Report”

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--ExaGrid ®, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that its EX189 appliance has been recognized as a TOP 5 backup target in the 2024-25 DCIG TOP 5 2PB+ Cyber Secure Backup Target Global Edition Report .

The report from DCIG provides guidance on the TOP 5 cyber secure backup targets that enterprises should consider in their fight against ransomware. The report includes a profile of each of the TOP 5 cyber secure backup targets which lists at least three ways each backup target distinguishes itself from the other solutions.

Inclusion Critieria for the 2024-25 DCIG TOP 5 2PB+ Cyber Secure Backup Target Global Edition1 report:



Offers cyber security features to protect itself and data stored on it.

Scales to at least two petabytes of raw storage capacity.

Ships as a physical appliance.

Shipping and available by January 1, 2024. Sufficient information available for DCIG to make an informed, defensible decision.

ExaGrid's EX189, the largest appliance model in the line of ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage appliances , achieved its TOP 5 ranking due it its unique scale-out architecture and its comprehensive security features such as Retention Time-Lock for Ransomware Recovery, including a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), with a delayed delete policy and immutable data objects. In addition, ExaGrid's industry-leading customer support model of customers working directly with a level-2 senior support engineer is also highlighted in the report as a key differentiator from other backup targets.

“ExaGrid is pleased to be named in DCIG's TOP 5 Report,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid.“Traditionally, backup applications have strong security but backup storage typically has little to none. ExaGrid is unique in its approach to backup storage security and we encourage all organizations to consider their approach to backup storage when evaluating their cybersecurity policies and procedures and overall readiness to recover if faced with a ransomware attack.”

1 DCIG,“2024-25 DCIG TOP 5 2PB+ Cyber Secure Backup Target – Global Edition,” February 1 2024, Jerome M. Wendt.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid or connect with us on LinkedIn . See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories . ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink